Birla Precision Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.93 crore, up 14.33% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Precision Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.93 crore in March 2022 up 14.33% from Rs. 60.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2022 up 587.59% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2022 up 201.53% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021.

Birla Precision EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.

Birla Precision shares closed at 32.65 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.05% returns over the last 6 months and 131.56% over the last 12 months.

Birla Precision Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.93 60.86 60.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.93 60.86 60.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.62 18.54 20.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.15 1.29 0.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.87 -2.80 3.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.39 11.53 10.27
Depreciation 0.87 0.98 1.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.17 29.41 22.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.61 1.91 1.84
Other Income 1.37 0.15 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.98 2.06 2.86
Interest 1.61 1.27 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.37 0.79 1.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.37 0.79 1.37
Tax 0.11 0.02 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.27 0.77 1.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.27 0.77 1.35
Equity Share Capital 13.05 13.05 13.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 105.22 -- 93.56
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 0.12 0.21
Diluted EPS 1.42 0.12 0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 0.12 0.21
Diluted EPS 1.42 0.12 0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:42 pm
