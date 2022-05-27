Birla Precision Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.93 crore, up 14.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.93 crore in March 2022 up 14.33% from Rs. 60.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2022 up 587.59% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2022 up 201.53% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021.

Birla Precision EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.

Birla Precision shares closed at 32.65 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.05% returns over the last 6 months and 131.56% over the last 12 months.