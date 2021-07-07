Birla Precision Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.29 crore, up 63.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.29 crore in March 2021 up 63.6% from Rs. 36.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021 up 109.52% from Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021 up 148.73% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2020.

Birla Precision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2020.

Birla Precision shares closed at 15.45 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 91.93% returns over the last 6 months and 149.19% over the last 12 months.