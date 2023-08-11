Birla Precision Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.76 crore, down 29.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.76 crore in June 2023 down 29.49% from Rs. 57.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2023 down 63.48% from Rs. 6.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2023 down 34.63% from Rs. 7.97 crore in June 2022.

Birla Precision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in June 2022.

Birla Precision shares closed at 43.73 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.46% returns over the last 6 months and 32.11% over the last 12 months.