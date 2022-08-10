Birla Precision Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.81 crore, up 6.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.81 crore in June 2022 up 6.9% from Rs. 54.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.08 crore in June 2022 up 1089.97% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in June 2022 up 177.7% from Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2021.

Birla Precision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Birla Precision shares closed at 33.65 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.59% returns over the last 6 months and 162.69% over the last 12 months.