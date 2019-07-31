Birla Precision Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.37 crore, down 13.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.37 crore in June 2019 down 13.75% from Rs. 51.44 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2019 down 93.66% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2019 down 48.57% from Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2018.

Birla Precision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2018.

Birla Precision shares closed at 7.62 on July 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -47.45% returns over the last 6 months and -6.27% over the last 12 months.