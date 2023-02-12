Birla Precision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.05 crore, down 2.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.05 crore in December 2022 down 2.97% from Rs. 60.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 up 427.55% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2022 up 97.7% from Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2021.