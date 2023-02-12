Birla Precision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.05 crore, down 2.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.05 crore in December 2022 down 2.97% from Rs. 60.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 up 427.55% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2022 up 97.7% from Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2021.

Birla Precision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.

Read More

Birla Precision shares closed at 39.55 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.49% returns over the last 6 months and 10.17% over the last 12 months.