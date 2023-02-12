English
    Birla Precision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.05 crore, down 2.97% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Precision Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.05 crore in December 2022 down 2.97% from Rs. 60.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 up 427.55% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2022 up 97.7% from Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2021.

    Birla Precision Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.0571.7660.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.0571.7660.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.4521.1118.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.524.551.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.06-0.93-2.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7812.7011.53
    Depreciation0.970.990.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.6127.6629.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.785.681.91
    Other Income0.260.380.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.046.062.06
    Interest0.890.741.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.165.330.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.165.330.79
    Tax0.07-0.030.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.095.360.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.095.360.77
    Equity Share Capital13.0513.0513.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.630.820.12
    Diluted EPS0.630.820.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.630.820.12
    Diluted EPS0.630.820.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited