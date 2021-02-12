Birla Precision Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.07 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.07 crore in December 2020 up 9.47% from Rs. 48.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2020 up 180.49% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2020 up 134.62% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2019.

Birla Precision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Birla Precision shares closed at 9.54 on February 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.27% returns over the last 6 months and 46.09% over the last 12 months.