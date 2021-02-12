MARKET NEWS

Birla Precision Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.07 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

February 12, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Precision Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.07 crore in December 2020 up 9.47% from Rs. 48.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2020 up 180.49% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2020 up 134.62% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2019.

Birla Precision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Birla Precision shares closed at 9.54 on February 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.27% returns over the last 6 months and 46.09% over the last 12 months.

Birla Precision Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations53.0746.0548.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations53.0746.0548.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials15.0211.8213.99
Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.220.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.923.006.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.4810.5810.68
Depreciation1.111.13--
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.7114.7514.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.744.551.91
Other Income0.250.310.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.994.852.60
Interest1.251.171.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.743.691.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.743.691.34
Tax----0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.743.691.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.743.691.33
Equity Share Capital11.3711.3710.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.660.650.01
Diluted EPS0.660.650.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.660.650.01
Diluted EPS0.660.650.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2021 09:00 am

