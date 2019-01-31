Birla Precision Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.61 crore, up 33.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.61 crore in December 2018 up 33.99% from Rs. 45.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2018 up 339.17% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2018 up 78.03% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2017.

Birla Precision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2017.

Birla Precision shares closed at 14.50 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 78.35% returns over the last 6 months and 106.26% over the last 12 months.