Birla Precision Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.75 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.75 crore in March 2023 down 6.06% from Rs. 68.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 down 107.22% from Rs. 9.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2023 down 40.25% from Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2022.

Birla Precision shares closed at 44.09 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 35.04% over the last 12 months.