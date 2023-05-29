English
    Birla Precision Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.75 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Precision Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.75 crore in March 2023 down 6.06% from Rs. 68.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 down 107.22% from Rs. 9.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2023 down 40.25% from Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2022.

    Birla Precision shares closed at 44.09 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 35.04% over the last 12 months.

    Birla Precision Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.7558.9868.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.7558.9868.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.8116.4517.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.803.522.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.84-5.15-2.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.3615.2111.39
    Depreciation1.740.970.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1923.7230.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.014.269.61
    Other Income4.330.241.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.344.5110.98
    Interest0.800.891.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.553.629.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.553.629.37
    Tax5.250.080.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.703.549.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.48
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.703.549.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.703.549.75
    Equity Share Capital13.0513.0513.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.541.42
    Diluted EPS-0.110.541.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.541.42
    Diluted EPS-0.110.541.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 11:33 am