MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Birla Precision Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.29 crore, up 63.6% Y-o-Y

July 07, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Precision Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.29 crore in March 2021 up 63.6% from Rs. 36.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021 up 109.52% from Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021 up 148.73% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2020.

Birla Precision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2020.

Close

Birla Precision shares closed at 15.45 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 91.93% returns over the last 6 months and 149.19% over the last 12 months.

Birla Precision Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations60.2953.07
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations60.2953.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials20.1915.02
Purchase of Traded Goods0.320.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.641.92
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost10.2711.48
Depreciation1.071.11
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses22.9718.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.844.74
Other Income1.020.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.864.99
Interest1.491.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.373.74
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax1.373.74
Tax0.03--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.353.74
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.353.74
Minority Interest----
Share Of P/L Of Associates----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.353.74
Equity Share Capital13.0511.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves93.56--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.66
Diluted EPS0.210.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.66
Diluted EPS0.210.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Birla Precision #Birla Precision Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Machine Tools #Results
first published: Jul 7, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.