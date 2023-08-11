English
    Birla Precision Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.72 crore, down 29.57% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Precision Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.72 crore in June 2023 down 29.57% from Rs. 57.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2023 down 73.06% from Rs. 6.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2023 down 41.91% from Rs. 7.97 crore in June 2022.

    Birla Precision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in June 2022.

    Birla Precision shares closed at 43.73 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.46% returns over the last 6 months and 32.11% over the last 12 months.

    Birla Precision Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.7264.7557.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.7264.7557.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.139.8116.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.773.801.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.177.84-5.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.9013.3612.25
    Depreciation1.731.740.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.6627.1929.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.701.011.68
    Other Income0.194.335.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.905.347.05
    Interest0.790.800.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.114.556.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.114.556.15
    Tax0.475.250.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.64-0.706.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.64-0.706.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.64-0.706.08
    Equity Share Capital13.0413.0513.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.25-0.110.93
    Diluted EPS0.25-0.110.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.25-0.110.93
    Diluted EPS0.25-0.110.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

