Birla Precision Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.81 crore, up 6.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Precision Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.81 crore in June 2022 up 6.9% from Rs. 54.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.08 crore in June 2022 up 1089.97% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in June 2022 up 177.7% from Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2021.

Birla Precision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Birla Precision shares closed at 32.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.65% returns over the last 6 months and 150.20% over the last 12 months.

Birla Precision Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 57.81 68.93 54.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 57.81 68.93 54.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.82 17.62 17.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.82 2.15 0.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.13 -2.87 -1.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.25 11.39 10.93
Depreciation 0.92 0.87 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.47 30.17 24.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.68 9.61 1.53
Other Income 5.37 1.37 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.05 10.98 1.74
Interest 0.90 1.61 1.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.15 9.37 0.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.15 9.37 0.51
Tax 0.06 0.11 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.08 9.27 0.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 0.48 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.08 9.75 0.51
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.08 9.75 0.51
Equity Share Capital 13.05 13.05 13.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 1.42 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.93 1.42 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 1.42 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.93 1.42 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
