Birla Precision Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.98 crore, down 3.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.98 crore in December 2022 down 3.08% from Rs. 60.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 up 356.54% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2022 up 80.26% from Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2021.