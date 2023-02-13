Birla Precision Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.98 crore, down 3.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.98 crore in December 2022 down 3.08% from Rs. 60.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 up 356.54% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2022 up 80.26% from Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2021.

Birla Precision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.

Birla Precision shares closed at 37.55 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.44% returns over the last 6 months and 4.60% over the last 12 months.