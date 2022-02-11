Birla Precision Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.86 crore, up 14.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.86 crore in December 2021 up 14.67% from Rs. 53.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021 down 79.31% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2021 down 50.16% from Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2020.

Birla Precision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2020.

Birla Precision shares closed at 35.90 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)