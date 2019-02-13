Birla Cotsyn Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore, down 13.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Cotsyn India are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore in December 2018 down 13.3% from Rs. 25.24 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.06 crore in December 2018 down 34.49% from Rs. 23.84 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2018 down 236.52% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2017.
|
|Birla Cotsyn India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.88
|27.17
|25.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.88
|27.17
|25.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.14
|19.06
|17.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.55
|2.76
|0.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.00
|1.75
|1.47
|Depreciation
|3.36
|3.37
|3.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.68
|5.15
|6.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.85
|-4.92
|-4.78
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.09
|3.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.79
|-4.83
|-1.65
|Interest
|26.27
|25.15
|22.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.06
|-29.98
|-23.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.06
|-29.98
|-23.84
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.06
|-29.98
|-23.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.06
|-29.98
|-23.84
|Equity Share Capital
|268.66
|268.66
|266.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-683.27
|-651.21
|-574.83
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.11
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.11
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.11
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.11
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
