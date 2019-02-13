Birla Cotsyn Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore, down 13.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore in December 2018 down 13.3% from Rs. 25.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.06 crore in December 2018 down 34.49% from Rs. 23.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2018 down 236.52% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2017.

Birla Cotsyn shares closed at 0.05 on March 08, 2017 (NSE)