Birla Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,262.78 crore, up 16.38% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,262.78 crore in September 2022 up 16.38% from Rs. 1,085.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.10 crore in September 2022 down 140.94% from Rs. 41.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.52 crore in September 2022 down 66.1% from Rs. 128.36 crore in September 2021.

Birla Corp shares closed at 1,006.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.68% returns over the last 6 months and -36.06% over the last 12 months.

Birla Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,262.78 1,364.68 1,085.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,262.78 1,364.68 1,085.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 273.64 270.15 215.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.39 8.80 5.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.98 -64.19 14.31
Power & Fuel 420.94 -- 225.40
Employees Cost 91.64 89.49 82.22
Depreciation 43.43 42.40 43.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 515.70 969.06 430.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -42.98 48.97 68.28
Other Income 43.07 14.46 16.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 63.43 84.75
Interest 28.24 24.70 25.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.15 38.73 59.13
Exceptional Items -- -25.46 --
P/L Before Tax -28.15 13.27 59.13
Tax -11.05 -0.50 17.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.10 13.77 41.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.10 13.77 41.77
Equity Share Capital 77.01 77.01 77.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.22 1.79 5.43
Diluted EPS -2.22 1.79 5.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.22 1.79 5.43
Diluted EPS -2.22 1.79 5.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

