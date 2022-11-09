Birla Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,262.78 crore, up 16.38% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,262.78 crore in September 2022 up 16.38% from Rs. 1,085.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.10 crore in September 2022 down 140.94% from Rs. 41.77 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.52 crore in September 2022 down 66.1% from Rs. 128.36 crore in September 2021.
Birla Corp shares closed at 1,006.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.68% returns over the last 6 months and -36.06% over the last 12 months.
|Birla Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,262.78
|1,364.68
|1,085.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,262.78
|1,364.68
|1,085.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|273.64
|270.15
|215.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.39
|8.80
|5.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-46.98
|-64.19
|14.31
|Power & Fuel
|420.94
|--
|225.40
|Employees Cost
|91.64
|89.49
|82.22
|Depreciation
|43.43
|42.40
|43.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|515.70
|969.06
|430.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.98
|48.97
|68.28
|Other Income
|43.07
|14.46
|16.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|63.43
|84.75
|Interest
|28.24
|24.70
|25.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.15
|38.73
|59.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-25.46
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.15
|13.27
|59.13
|Tax
|-11.05
|-0.50
|17.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.10
|13.77
|41.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.10
|13.77
|41.77
|Equity Share Capital
|77.01
|77.01
|77.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|1.79
|5.43
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|1.79
|5.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|1.79
|5.43
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|1.79
|5.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited