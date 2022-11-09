Birla Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,262.78 crore, up 16.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,262.78 crore in September 2022 up 16.38% from Rs. 1,085.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.10 crore in September 2022 down 140.94% from Rs. 41.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.52 crore in September 2022 down 66.1% from Rs. 128.36 crore in September 2021.

Birla Corp shares closed at 1,006.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.68% returns over the last 6 months and -36.06% over the last 12 months.