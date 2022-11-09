English
    Birla Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,262.78 crore, up 16.38% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,262.78 crore in September 2022 up 16.38% from Rs. 1,085.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.10 crore in September 2022 down 140.94% from Rs. 41.77 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.52 crore in September 2022 down 66.1% from Rs. 128.36 crore in September 2021.

    Birla Corp shares closed at 1,006.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.68% returns over the last 6 months and -36.06% over the last 12 months.

    Birla Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,262.781,364.681,085.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,262.781,364.681,085.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials273.64270.15215.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.398.805.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.98-64.1914.31
    Power & Fuel420.94--225.40
    Employees Cost91.6489.4982.22
    Depreciation43.4342.4043.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses515.70969.06430.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-42.9848.9768.28
    Other Income43.0714.4616.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.0963.4384.75
    Interest28.2424.7025.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.1538.7359.13
    Exceptional Items---25.46--
    P/L Before Tax-28.1513.2759.13
    Tax-11.05-0.5017.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.1013.7741.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.1013.7741.77
    Equity Share Capital77.0177.0177.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.221.795.43
    Diluted EPS-2.221.795.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.221.795.43
    Diluted EPS-2.221.795.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:48 pm