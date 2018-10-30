App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 05:14 PM IST

Birla Corp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 975.68 crore, up 22.48% Q-o-Q

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 975.68 crore in September 2018 up 22.48% from Rs. 796.60 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2018 down 58.64% from Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.39 crore in September 2018 down 1.01% from Rs. 84.24 crore in September 2017.

Birla Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2017.

Birla Corp shares closed at 575.45 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.69% returns over the last 6 months and -45.62% over the last 12 months.

Birla Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 975.68 1,095.36 796.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 975.68 1,095.36 796.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 244.44 212.12 135.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.07 0.19 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.68 5.53 -16.16
Power & Fuel 229.59 239.87 209.18
Employees Cost 67.29 64.89 64.54
Depreciation 37.47 36.88 35.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 407.82 458.62 327.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.68 77.26 40.17
Other Income 23.24 22.86 8.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.92 100.12 48.25
Interest 45.16 46.96 44.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.76 53.16 3.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.76 53.16 3.65
Tax -1.06 11.64 -0.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.82 41.52 4.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.82 41.52 4.40
Equity Share Capital 77.01 77.01 77.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 5.39 0.57
Diluted EPS 0.24 5.39 0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 5.39 0.57
Diluted EPS 0.24 5.39 0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Birla Corp #Birla Corporation #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.