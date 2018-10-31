Birla Corp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 975.68 crore, up 22.48% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 975.68 crore in September 2018 up 22.48% from Rs. 796.60 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2018 down 58.64% from Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.39 crore in September 2018 down 1.01% from Rs. 84.24 crore in September 2017.

Birla Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2017.

Birla Corp shares closed at 570.65 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.32% returns over the last 6 months and -46.07% over the last 12 months.