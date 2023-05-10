English
    Birla Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,529.18 crore, up 5.15% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,529.18 crore in March 2023 up 5.15% from Rs. 1,454.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.71 crore in March 2023 down 26.84% from Rs. 57.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.58 crore in March 2023 down 26.65% from Rs. 184.83 crore in March 2022.

    Birla Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.40 in March 2022.

    Birla Corp shares closed at 990.45 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.03% returns over the last 6 months and 1.09% over the last 12 months.

    Birla Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,529.181,284.551,454.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,529.181,284.551,454.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials255.36291.33285.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.017.948.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks171.49-102.6970.14
    Power & Fuel355.87--324.82
    Employees Cost88.9590.9386.16
    Depreciation57.6643.8245.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses550.46922.20552.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.3831.0281.45
    Other Income36.548.3557.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.9239.37139.19
    Interest24.2929.7722.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.639.60117.08
    Exceptional Items-----38.44
    P/L Before Tax53.639.6078.64
    Tax11.922.5821.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.717.0257.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.717.0257.01
    Equity Share Capital77.0177.0177.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.420.917.40
    Diluted EPS5.420.917.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.420.917.40
    Diluted EPS5.420.917.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am