Birla Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,454.26 crore, up 4.47% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,454.26 crore in March 2022 up 4.47% from Rs. 1,391.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.01 crore in March 2022 down 75% from Rs. 228.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.83 crore in March 2022 down 12.94% from Rs. 212.30 crore in March 2021.

Birla Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 29.61 in March 2021.

Birla Corp shares closed at 958.95 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.97% returns over the last 6 months and -3.66% over the last 12 months.

Birla Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,454.26 1,116.58 1,391.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,454.26 1,116.58 1,391.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 285.55 239.12 307.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.01 7.93 9.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 70.14 -46.50 53.78
Power & Fuel 324.82 309.00 235.23
Employees Cost 86.16 84.16 81.52
Depreciation 45.64 45.14 48.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 552.49 441.68 516.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.45 36.05 139.56
Other Income 57.74 10.01 24.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 139.19 46.06 163.82
Interest 22.11 25.40 28.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 117.08 20.66 135.45
Exceptional Items -38.44 7.00 --
P/L Before Tax 78.64 27.66 135.45
Tax 21.63 1.31 -92.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.01 26.35 228.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.01 26.35 228.01
Equity Share Capital 77.01 77.01 77.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.40 3.42 29.61
Diluted EPS 7.40 3.42 29.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.40 3.42 29.61
Diluted EPS 7.40 3.42 29.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 12:52 pm
