Birla Corp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,144.97 crore, down 9.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,144.97 crore in March 2020 down 9.63% from Rs. 1,267.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.37 crore in March 2020 up 4.48% from Rs. 87.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.17 crore in March 2020 up 13.49% from Rs. 170.21 crore in March 2019.

Birla Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 11.87 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.36 in March 2019.

Birla Corp shares closed at 559.25 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.98% returns over the last 6 months and -15.90% over the last 12 months.