Birla Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,464.57 crore, up 7.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,464.57 crore in June 2023 up 7.32% from Rs. 1,364.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.50 crore in June 2023 up 194.12% from Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.48 crore in June 2023 up 24.24% from Rs. 105.83 crore in June 2022.

Birla Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.79 in June 2022.

Birla Corp shares closed at 1,218.20 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.97% returns over the last 6 months and 25.82% over the last 12 months.