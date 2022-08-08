 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Birla Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,364.68 crore, up 20.23% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,364.68 crore in June 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 1,135.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2022 down 82.3% from Rs. 77.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.83 crore in June 2022 down 40.17% from Rs. 176.88 crore in June 2021.

Birla Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.10 in June 2021.

Birla Corp shares closed at 991.50 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.74% returns over the last 6 months and -27.33% over the last 12 months.

Birla Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,364.68 1,454.26 1,135.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,364.68 1,454.26 1,135.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 270.15 285.55 253.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.80 8.01 4.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -64.19 70.14 -51.93
Power & Fuel -- 324.82 240.21
Employees Cost 89.49 86.16 79.98
Depreciation 42.40 45.64 42.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 969.06 552.49 441.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.97 81.45 124.24
Other Income 14.46 57.74 10.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.43 139.19 134.41
Interest 24.70 22.11 27.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.73 117.08 107.01
Exceptional Items -25.46 -38.44 --
P/L Before Tax 13.27 78.64 107.01
Tax -0.50 21.63 29.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.77 57.01 77.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.77 57.01 77.79
Equity Share Capital 77.01 77.01 77.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 7.40 10.10
Diluted EPS 1.79 7.40 10.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 7.40 10.10
Diluted EPS 1.79 7.40 10.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 8, 2022
