Birla Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,364.68 crore, up 20.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,364.68 crore in June 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 1,135.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2022 down 82.3% from Rs. 77.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.83 crore in June 2022 down 40.17% from Rs. 176.88 crore in June 2021.

Birla Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.10 in June 2021.

Birla Corp shares closed at 991.50 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.74% returns over the last 6 months and -27.33% over the last 12 months.