Birla Corp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,298.07 crore, up 18.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,298.07 crore in June 2019 up 18.51% from Rs. 1,095.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.16 crore in June 2019 up 146.05% from Rs. 41.52 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.51 crore in June 2019 up 59.5% from Rs. 137.00 crore in June 2018.

Birla Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 13.27 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.39 in June 2018.

Birla Corp shares closed at 580.65 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.22% returns over the last 6 months and -27.09% over the last 12 months.