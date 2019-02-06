Birla Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,086.80 crore, up 21.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,086.80 crore in December 2018 up 21.48% from Rs. 894.61 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2018 up 128.51% from Rs. 24.52 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.00 crore in December 2018 up 88.86% from Rs. 50.83 crore in December 2017.

Birla Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.18 in December 2017.

Birla Corp shares closed at 447.00 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.98% returns over the last 6 months and -57.09% over the last 12 months.