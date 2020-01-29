App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Birla Corp Q3 net rises 200% to Rs 81 crore

The company's revenue during the reporting quarter stood at Rs 1,735 crore, registering a growth of 10.65 per cent over the topline in the corresponding period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

P Birla Group flagship company Birla Corporation on January 29 reported a 200-per cent on-year rise in net profit to Rs 81 crore in the quarter ended December.

The company's revenue during the reporting quarter stood at Rs 1,735 crore, registering a growth of 10.65 per cent over the topline in the corresponding period a year ago.

EBIDTA rose to Rs 315 crore during the three months ended December as against Rs 218 crore in October-December last year, Birla Corporation said in a statement.

Close

The company said although cement prices remained weak in key markets, it was able to increase market share in West Bengal and Bihar. "During the December quarter, green shoots were visible in the infrastructure sector with growing demand," the statement said.

related news

Birla Corporation said it would focus on cost optimisation and wider market penetration. On the jute vertical, the company said it sees a "big opportunity" in ramping up sales of value-added consumer products.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 05:37 pm

tags #Birla Corporation #Business #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.