Birla Corp Q1 net profit up 68% at Rs 141cr

Birla Corporation Ltd on August 2 posted a 68 per cent on-year rise in net profit to Rs 141 crore in the April-June quarter.

The company's revenue in the reporting quarter stood at Rs 1,884 crore as compared to Rs 1,655 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, translating to a rise of 14 per cent.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) was at Rs 402 crore as against Rs 270 crore a year ago, it said in a release.

Commenting on the earnings, Chairman Harsh V Lodha said the results are a "reflection of our long-term strategy of enhancing profitability and competitiveness..."

"We have also increased our leadership bench-strength and built all-round competencies in preparation for our next phase of growth," he said.