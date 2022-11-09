 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Birla Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,999.83 crore, up 17.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,999.83 crore in September 2022 up 17.79% from Rs. 1,697.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.46 crore in September 2022 down 166% from Rs. 85.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.71 crore in September 2022 down 51.62% from Rs. 280.52 crore in September 2021.

Birla Corp shares closed at 1,007.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.83% returns over the last 6 months and -36.09% over the last 12 months.

Birla Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,999.83 2,203.76 1,697.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,999.83 2,203.76 1,697.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 291.37 306.77 227.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.11 9.17 5.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -80.06 -93.85 18.79
Power & Fuel -- -- 338.47
Employees Cost 131.46 127.85 111.47
Depreciation 125.40 114.53 98.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,558.99 1,594.51 728.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -31.44 144.78 169.10
Other Income 41.75 14.30 13.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.31 159.08 182.36
Interest 92.79 70.29 63.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -82.48 88.79 119.18
Exceptional Items -- -11.65 --
P/L Before Tax -82.48 77.14 119.18
Tax -26.02 15.22 33.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -56.46 61.92 85.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -56.46 61.92 85.55
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -56.46 61.92 85.55
Equity Share Capital 77.01 77.01 77.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.33 8.04 11.11
Diluted EPS -7.33 8.04 11.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.33 8.04 11.11
Diluted EPS -7.33 8.04 11.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:51 pm
