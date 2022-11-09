Birla Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,999.83 crore, up 17.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,999.83 crore in September 2022 up 17.79% from Rs. 1,697.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.46 crore in September 2022 down 166% from Rs. 85.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.71 crore in September 2022 down 51.62% from Rs. 280.52 crore in September 2021.

Birla Corp shares closed at 1,007.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.83% returns over the last 6 months and -36.09% over the last 12 months.