Birla Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,999.83 crore, up 17.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,999.83 crore in September 2022 up 17.79% from Rs. 1,697.84 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.46 crore in September 2022 down 166% from Rs. 85.55 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.71 crore in September 2022 down 51.62% from Rs. 280.52 crore in September 2021.
Birla Corp shares closed at 1,007.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.83% returns over the last 6 months and -36.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Birla Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,999.83
|2,203.76
|1,697.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,999.83
|2,203.76
|1,697.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|291.37
|306.77
|227.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.11
|9.17
|5.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-80.06
|-93.85
|18.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|338.47
|Employees Cost
|131.46
|127.85
|111.47
|Depreciation
|125.40
|114.53
|98.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,558.99
|1,594.51
|728.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.44
|144.78
|169.10
|Other Income
|41.75
|14.30
|13.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.31
|159.08
|182.36
|Interest
|92.79
|70.29
|63.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-82.48
|88.79
|119.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-11.65
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-82.48
|77.14
|119.18
|Tax
|-26.02
|15.22
|33.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-56.46
|61.92
|85.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-56.46
|61.92
|85.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-56.46
|61.92
|85.55
|Equity Share Capital
|77.01
|77.01
|77.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.33
|8.04
|11.11
|Diluted EPS
|-7.33
|8.04
|11.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.33
|8.04
|11.11
|Diluted EPS
|-7.33
|8.04
|11.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited