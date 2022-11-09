English
Specials
    Birla Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,999.83 crore, up 17.79% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,999.83 crore in September 2022 up 17.79% from Rs. 1,697.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.46 crore in September 2022 down 166% from Rs. 85.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.71 crore in September 2022 down 51.62% from Rs. 280.52 crore in September 2021.

    Birla Corp shares closed at 1,007.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.83% returns over the last 6 months and -36.09% over the last 12 months.

    Birla Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,999.832,203.761,697.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,999.832,203.761,697.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials291.37306.77227.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.119.175.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-80.06-93.8518.79
    Power & Fuel----338.47
    Employees Cost131.46127.85111.47
    Depreciation125.40114.5398.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,558.991,594.51728.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.44144.78169.10
    Other Income41.7514.3013.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.31159.08182.36
    Interest92.7970.2963.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-82.4888.79119.18
    Exceptional Items---11.65--
    P/L Before Tax-82.4877.14119.18
    Tax-26.0215.2233.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-56.4661.9285.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-56.4661.9285.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-56.4661.9285.55
    Equity Share Capital77.0177.0177.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.338.0411.11
    Diluted EPS-7.338.0411.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.338.0411.11
    Diluted EPS-7.338.0411.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:51 pm