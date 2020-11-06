172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|birla-corp-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1654-25-crore-up-1-68-y-o-y-6075431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Birla Corp Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,654.25 crore, up 1.68% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,654.25 crore in September 2020 up 1.68% from Rs. 1,626.86 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.62 crore in September 2020 up 88.61% from Rs. 88.34 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.85 crore in September 2020 up 21.66% from Rs. 331.96 crore in September 2019.

Birla Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 21.64 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.47 in September 2019.

Birla Corp shares closed at 642.90 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 64.21% returns over the last 6 months and 3.01% over the last 12 months.

Birla Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,654.251,221.971,626.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,654.251,221.971,626.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials222.55145.12228.34
Purchase of Traded Goods5.782.213.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-63.0664.52-54.16
Power & Fuel----352.67
Employees Cost100.7987.99104.80
Depreciation91.8087.6787.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,005.50689.01679.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax290.89145.45224.15
Other Income21.1619.0419.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax312.05164.49244.02
Interest75.9979.97102.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax236.0684.52141.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax236.0684.52141.05
Tax69.4418.7552.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities166.6265.7788.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period166.6265.7788.34
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates166.6265.7788.34
Equity Share Capital77.0177.0177.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.648.5411.47
Diluted EPS21.648.5411.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.648.5411.47
Diluted EPS21.648.5411.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Birla Corp #Birla Corporation #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results

