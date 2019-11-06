Birla Corp Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,626.86 crore, up 11.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,626.86 crore in September 2019 up 11.08% from Rs. 1,464.56 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.34 crore in September 2019 up 442.3% from Rs. 16.29 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 331.96 crore in September 2019 up 61.25% from Rs. 205.87 crore in September 2018.

Birla Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 11.47 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2018.

Birla Corp shares closed at 624.10 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.32% returns over the last 6 months and 2.44% over the last 12 months.