    Birla Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,462.57 crore, up 8.76% Y-o-Y

    June 19, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,462.57 crore in March 2023 up 8.76% from Rs. 2,264.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.95 crore in March 2023 down 23.52% from Rs. 111.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 323.44 crore in March 2023 down 6.53% from Rs. 346.03 crore in March 2022.

    Birla Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.42 in March 2022.

    Birla Corp shares closed at 1,199.40 on June 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.90% returns over the last 6 months and 40.58% over the last 12 months.

    Birla Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,462.572,016.112,264.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,462.572,016.112,264.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials282.02316.90314.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.932.757.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks150.85-98.89148.32
    Power & Fuel573.20--450.12
    Employees Cost129.91132.09113.28
    Depreciation140.09129.8699.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,049.331,518.85953.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.2414.55177.02
    Other Income49.117.8969.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax183.3522.44246.35
    Interest88.7286.9254.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax94.63-64.48191.62
    Exceptional Items18.30---38.44
    P/L Before Tax112.93-64.48153.18
    Tax27.98-14.5742.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.95-49.91111.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.95-49.91111.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates84.95-49.91111.08
    Equity Share Capital77.0177.0177.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.03-6.4814.42
    Diluted EPS11.03-6.4814.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.03-6.4814.42
    Diluted EPS11.03-6.4814.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
