Birla Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,462.57 crore, up 8.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,462.57 crore in March 2023 up 8.76% from Rs. 2,264.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.95 crore in March 2023 down 23.52% from Rs. 111.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 323.44 crore in March 2023 down 6.53% from Rs. 346.03 crore in March 2022.

Birla Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.42 in March 2022.

Birla Corp shares closed at 1,199.40 on June 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.90% returns over the last 6 months and 40.58% over the last 12 months.