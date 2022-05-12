 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Birla Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,264.21 crore, up 6.17% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,264.21 crore in March 2022 up 6.17% from Rs. 2,132.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.08 crore in March 2022 down 55.45% from Rs. 249.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.03 crore in March 2022 down 14.67% from Rs. 405.53 crore in March 2021.

Birla Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 32.38 in March 2021.

Birla Corp shares closed at 958.95 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.97% returns over the last 6 months and -3.66% over the last 12 months.

Birla Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,264.21 1,750.06 2,132.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,264.21 1,750.06 2,132.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 314.86 251.80 270.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.44 7.93 9.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 148.32 -89.04 99.26
Power & Fuel 450.12 463.14 352.11
Employees Cost 113.28 114.84 106.23
Depreciation 99.68 100.70 100.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 953.49 778.94 903.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.02 121.75 291.49
Other Income 69.33 6.89 13.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 246.35 128.64 305.00
Interest 54.73 60.83 67.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 191.62 67.81 237.63
Exceptional Items -38.44 7.00 -57.85
P/L Before Tax 153.18 74.81 179.78
Tax 42.10 14.36 -69.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.08 60.45 249.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.08 60.45 249.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 111.08 60.45 249.33
Equity Share Capital 77.01 77.01 77.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.42 7.85 32.38
Diluted EPS 14.42 7.85 32.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.42 7.85 32.38
Diluted EPS 14.42 7.85 32.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
