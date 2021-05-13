Birla Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,132.61 crore, up 26.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,132.61 crore in March 2021 up 26.19% from Rs. 1,689.97 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 249.33 crore in March 2021 up 28.04% from Rs. 194.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.53 crore in March 2021 up 8.81% from Rs. 372.69 crore in March 2020.

Birla Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 32.38 in March 2021 from Rs. 25.29 in March 2020.

Birla Corp shares closed at 995.40 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.26% returns over the last 6 months and 150.38% over the last 12 months.