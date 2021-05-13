MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Birla Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,132.61 crore, up 26.19% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,132.61 crore in March 2021 up 26.19% from Rs. 1,689.97 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 249.33 crore in March 2021 up 28.04% from Rs. 194.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.53 crore in March 2021 up 8.81% from Rs. 372.69 crore in March 2020.

Birla Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 32.38 in March 2021 from Rs. 25.29 in March 2020.

Close

Birla Corp shares closed at 995.40 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.26% returns over the last 6 months and 150.38% over the last 12 months.

Birla Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,132.611,776.621,689.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,132.611,776.621,689.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials270.03249.41248.62
Purchase of Traded Goods9.267.365.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks99.26-25.28-62.31
Power & Fuel352.11--331.09
Employees Cost106.23102.7697.60
Depreciation100.5390.7689.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses903.701,112.63724.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax291.49238.98255.25
Other Income13.5146.2028.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax305.00285.18283.31
Interest67.3772.9590.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax237.63212.23192.37
Exceptional Items-57.85----
P/L Before Tax179.78212.23192.37
Tax-69.5563.81-2.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities249.33148.42194.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period249.33148.42194.73
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates249.33148.42194.73
Equity Share Capital77.0177.0177.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS32.3819.2725.29
Diluted EPS32.3819.2725.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS32.3819.2725.29
Diluted EPS32.3819.2725.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Birla Corp #Birla Corporation #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 13, 2021 12:33 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.