Birla Corp consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,655.75 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,655.75 1,650.56 1,458.78 Other Operating Income -- -- 16.05 Total Income From Operations 1,655.75 1,650.56 1,474.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 212.95 215.92 196.29 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.19 0.36 0.78 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.58 57.76 -9.03 Power & Fuel 370.97 331.46 354.24 Employees Cost 88.87 91.71 84.55 Depreciation 85.65 83.57 83.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 731.82 702.68 591.52 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 160.72 167.10 173.29 Other Income 23.18 33.43 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.90 200.53 173.29 Interest 95.20 82.87 93.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.70 117.66 79.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -12.48 P/L Before Tax 88.70 117.66 67.12 Tax 4.84 -13.46 23.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.86 131.12 43.21 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.86 131.12 43.21 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 83.86 131.12 43.21 Equity Share Capital 77.01 77.01 77.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.89 17.03 5.61 Diluted EPS 10.89 17.03 5.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.89 17.03 5.61 Diluted EPS 10.89 17.03 5.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited