Birla Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,016.11 crore, up 15.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,016.11 crore in December 2022 up 15.2% from Rs. 1,750.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.91 crore in December 2022 down 182.56% from Rs. 60.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.30 crore in December 2022 down 33.59% from Rs. 229.34 crore in December 2021.