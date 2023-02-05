 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Birla Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,016.11 crore, up 15.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,016.11 crore in December 2022 up 15.2% from Rs. 1,750.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.91 crore in December 2022 down 182.56% from Rs. 60.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.30 crore in December 2022 down 33.59% from Rs. 229.34 crore in December 2021.

Birla Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,016.11 1,999.83 1,750.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,016.11 1,999.83 1,750.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 316.90 291.37 251.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.75 4.11 7.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -98.89 -80.06 -89.04
Power & Fuel -- -- 463.14
Employees Cost 132.09 131.46 114.84
Depreciation 129.86 125.40 100.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,518.85 1,558.99 778.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.55 -31.44 121.75
Other Income 7.89 41.75 6.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.44 10.31 128.64
Interest 86.92 92.79 60.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -64.48 -82.48 67.81
Exceptional Items -- -- 7.00
P/L Before Tax -64.48 -82.48 74.81
Tax -14.57 -26.02 14.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -49.91 -56.46 60.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -49.91 -56.46 60.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -49.91 -56.46 60.45
Equity Share Capital 77.01 77.01 77.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.48 -7.33 7.85
Diluted EPS -6.48 -7.33 7.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.48 -7.33 7.85
Diluted EPS -6.48 -7.33 7.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited