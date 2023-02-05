Birla Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,016.11 crore, up 15.2% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,016.11 crore in December 2022 up 15.2% from Rs. 1,750.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.91 crore in December 2022 down 182.56% from Rs. 60.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.30 crore in December 2022 down 33.59% from Rs. 229.34 crore in December 2021.
Birla Corp shares closed at 907.20 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.69% returns over the last 6 months and -33.24% over the last 12 months.
|Birla Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,016.11
|1,999.83
|1,750.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,016.11
|1,999.83
|1,750.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|316.90
|291.37
|251.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.75
|4.11
|7.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-98.89
|-80.06
|-89.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|463.14
|Employees Cost
|132.09
|131.46
|114.84
|Depreciation
|129.86
|125.40
|100.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,518.85
|1,558.99
|778.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.55
|-31.44
|121.75
|Other Income
|7.89
|41.75
|6.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.44
|10.31
|128.64
|Interest
|86.92
|92.79
|60.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-64.48
|-82.48
|67.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|7.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-64.48
|-82.48
|74.81
|Tax
|-14.57
|-26.02
|14.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.91
|-56.46
|60.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.91
|-56.46
|60.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-49.91
|-56.46
|60.45
|Equity Share Capital
|77.01
|77.01
|77.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.48
|-7.33
|7.85
|Diluted EPS
|-6.48
|-7.33
|7.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.48
|-7.33
|7.85
|Diluted EPS
|-6.48
|-7.33
|7.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited