    Birla Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,016.11 crore, up 15.2% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,016.11 crore in December 2022 up 15.2% from Rs. 1,750.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.91 crore in December 2022 down 182.56% from Rs. 60.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.30 crore in December 2022 down 33.59% from Rs. 229.34 crore in December 2021.

    Birla Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,016.111,999.831,750.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,016.111,999.831,750.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials316.90291.37251.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.754.117.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-98.89-80.06-89.04
    Power & Fuel----463.14
    Employees Cost132.09131.46114.84
    Depreciation129.86125.40100.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,518.851,558.99778.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.55-31.44121.75
    Other Income7.8941.756.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.4410.31128.64
    Interest86.9292.7960.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-64.48-82.4867.81
    Exceptional Items----7.00
    P/L Before Tax-64.48-82.4874.81
    Tax-14.57-26.0214.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-49.91-56.4660.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-49.91-56.4660.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-49.91-56.4660.45
    Equity Share Capital77.0177.0177.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.48-7.337.85
    Diluted EPS-6.48-7.337.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.48-7.337.85
    Diluted EPS-6.48-7.337.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited