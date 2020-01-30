Birla Corp Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,715.05 crore, up 10.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,715.05 crore in December 2019 up 10.16% from Rs. 1,556.93 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.49 crore in December 2019 up 197.95% from Rs. 27.35 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.94 crore in December 2019 up 44.66% from Rs. 217.71 crore in December 2018.

Birla Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 10.58 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.55 in December 2018.

Birla Corp shares closed at 751.25 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.06% returns over the last 6 months and 53.25% over the last 12 months.