Birla Cable Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.34 crore, up 44.68% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Cable are:Net Sales at Rs 199.34 crore in September 2022 up 44.68% from Rs. 137.78 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2022 up 151.04% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.33 crore in September 2022 up 111.91% from Rs. 8.65 crore in September 2021.
Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2021. Birla Cable shares closed at 146.65 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.81% returns over the last 6 months and 73.76% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations199.34147.86137.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations199.34147.86137.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials166.98128.06112.43
Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.070.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.61-10.56-2.39
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.146.476.44
Depreciation2.642.712.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.9415.6212.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.255.495.52
Other Income1.440.100.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.695.595.94
Interest3.451.841.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.243.764.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.243.764.75
Tax3.060.711.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.183.053.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.183.053.66
Equity Share Capital30.0030.0030.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.061.021.22
Diluted EPS3.061.021.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.061.021.22
Diluted EPS3.061.021.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

