Birla Cable Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.34 crore, up 44.68% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Cable are:
Net Sales at Rs 199.34 crore in September 2022 up 44.68% from Rs. 137.78 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2022 up 151.04% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.33 crore in September 2022 up 111.91% from Rs. 8.65 crore in September 2021.
Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2021.
|Birla Cable shares closed at 146.65 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.81% returns over the last 6 months and 73.76% over the last 12 months.
|Birla Cable
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|199.34
|147.86
|137.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|199.34
|147.86
|137.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|166.98
|128.06
|112.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.07
|0.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.61
|-10.56
|-2.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.14
|6.47
|6.44
|Depreciation
|2.64
|2.71
|2.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.94
|15.62
|12.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.25
|5.49
|5.52
|Other Income
|1.44
|0.10
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.69
|5.59
|5.94
|Interest
|3.45
|1.84
|1.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.24
|3.76
|4.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.24
|3.76
|4.75
|Tax
|3.06
|0.71
|1.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.18
|3.05
|3.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.18
|3.05
|3.66
|Equity Share Capital
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.06
|1.02
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|3.06
|1.02
|1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.06
|1.02
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|3.06
|1.02
|1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited