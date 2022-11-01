Birla Cable Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.34 crore, up 44.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.34 crore in September 2022 up 44.68% from Rs. 137.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2022 up 151.04% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.33 crore in September 2022 up 111.91% from Rs. 8.65 crore in September 2021.

Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2021.