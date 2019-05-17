Birla Cable Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.36 crore, down 12.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.36 crore in March 2019 down 12.17% from Rs. 114.26 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2019 down 42.92% from Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2019 down 30.4% from Rs. 15.66 crore in March 2018.

Birla Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.97 in March 2018.

Birla Cable shares closed at 110.65 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.17% returns over the last 6 months and 56.95% over the last 12 months.