Birla Cable Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 174.10 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.10 crore in June 2023 up 17.75% from Rs. 147.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.98 crore in June 2023 up 292.91% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.15 crore in June 2023 up 166.87% from Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2022.

Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

Birla Cable shares closed at 252.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.63% returns over the last 6 months and 98.15% over the last 12 months.