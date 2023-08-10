English
    Birla Cable Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 174.10 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Cable are:

    Net Sales at Rs 174.10 crore in June 2023 up 17.75% from Rs. 147.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.98 crore in June 2023 up 292.91% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.15 crore in June 2023 up 166.87% from Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2022.

    Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

    Birla Cable shares closed at 252.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.63% returns over the last 6 months and 98.15% over the last 12 months.

    Birla Cable
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations174.10245.30147.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations174.10245.30147.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.47187.80128.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.010.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.609.35-10.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.607.906.47
    Depreciation2.412.702.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.9517.7215.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0719.835.49
    Other Income9.671.100.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7420.945.59
    Interest3.663.591.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.0817.353.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.0817.353.76
    Tax4.094.390.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9812.963.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.9812.963.05
    Equity Share Capital30.0030.0030.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.994.321.02
    Diluted EPS3.994.321.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.994.321.02
    Diluted EPS3.994.321.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

