you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Birla Cable Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.67 crore, up 62.09% Y-o-Y

August 12, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Cable are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.67 crore in June 2021 up 62.09% from Rs. 57.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2021 up 140.98% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2021 up 37.77% from Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2020.

Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2020.

Birla Cable shares closed at 94.80 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.73% returns over the last 6 months and 67.34% over the last 12 months.

Birla Cable
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations92.67118.9657.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations92.67118.9657.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials74.8489.4735.74
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.000.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.52-0.926.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.206.003.95
Depreciation2.712.702.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.6712.585.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.779.132.43
Other Income0.690.460.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.469.602.95
Interest1.231.761.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.237.841.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.237.841.81
Tax1.221.510.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.016.331.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.016.331.25
Equity Share Capital30.0030.0030.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.002.110.42
Diluted EPS1.002.110.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.002.110.42
Diluted EPS1.002.110.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2021 12:22 pm

