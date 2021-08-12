Birla Cable Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.67 crore, up 62.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.67 crore in June 2021 up 62.09% from Rs. 57.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2021 up 140.98% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2021 up 37.77% from Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2020.

Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2020.

Birla Cable shares closed at 94.80 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.73% returns over the last 6 months and 67.34% over the last 12 months.