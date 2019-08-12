Birla Cable Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.25 crore, down 63.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Cable are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.25 crore in June 2019 down 63.19% from Rs. 117.48 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2019 down 95.35% from Rs. 11.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2019 down 72.28% from Rs. 18.58 crore in June 2018.

Birla Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.69 in June 2018.

Birla Cable shares closed at 77.70 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -54.13% returns over the last 6 months and -36.91% over the last 12 months.