Birla Cable Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 142.81 crore, up 68.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.81 crore in December 2021 up 68.32% from Rs. 84.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021 up 1452.92% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.95 crore in December 2021 up 149.43% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2020.

Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

Birla Cable shares closed at 115.45 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.71% returns over the last 6 months and 82.10% over the last 12 months.